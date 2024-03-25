Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Monday.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HOOK

Hookipa Pharma Trading Up 2.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of HOOK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,402. Hookipa Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 22.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 206,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 29.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 97,057 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 117.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 47,168 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 54.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 90,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.