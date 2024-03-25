Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2825 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

Hormel Foods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 58 years. Hormel Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 67.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.3%.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,550. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.28. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $526,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,231.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 387.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

