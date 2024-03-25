HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 116.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170,300 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 628,913 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.12% of HP worth $35,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in HP by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.95. 3,924,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,580,831. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,723 shares of company stock valued at $4,609,787. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

