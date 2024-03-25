Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Lowered to $46.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on Hub Group from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hub Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Hub Group stock opened at $41.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.34. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $47.58.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $985.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.67 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,091,000 after acquiring an additional 25,613 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,887,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hub Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

