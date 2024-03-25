Humana (NYSE:HUM) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HUM. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $348.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $368.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.02. Humana has a 52-week low of $334.54 and a 52-week high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Humana by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

