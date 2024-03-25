Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Price Target Increased to $295.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HII. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

HII opened at $292.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $188.51 and a one year high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total transaction of $376,625.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $655,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $655,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total value of $592,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,675.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,472 shares of company stock worth $2,398,345. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

