Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) PT Lowered to $1.60 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $2.10 to $1.60 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HYPR. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hyperfine in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hyperfine in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $1.25 price objective for the company.

Hyperfine Trading Down 10.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyperfine

Shares of HYPR stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a market cap of $72.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.78. Hyperfine has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyperfine by 51.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,171,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after buying an additional 1,082,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hyperfine by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 713,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 26,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hyperfine by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyperfine in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hyperfine by 304.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 165,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Hyperfine Company Profile

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. Its products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

