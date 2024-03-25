IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) fell 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.60. 97,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 286,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences Stock Down 15.1 %

Insider Transactions at IGM Biosciences

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55. The company has a market cap of $513.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.30.

In other news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $47,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,830.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Misbah Tahir sold 2,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $28,622.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,961 shares in the company, valued at $918,454.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $47,078.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,191 shares of company stock worth $80,927. Company insiders own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,040,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 583,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,260,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,307 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,127,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,233 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.