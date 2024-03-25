Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Director Purchases $63,750.00 in Stock

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) Director Peter Feinberg acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 111,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,003.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Immuneering Stock Down 1.2 %

IMRX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 192,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,712. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47. Immuneering Co. has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $14.29.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that Immuneering Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 29,963 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Immuneering during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Immuneering by 327.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 26,744 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Immuneering by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

IMRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Immuneering from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Immuneering from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immuneering has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

