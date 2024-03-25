Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Director Purchases $63,750.00 in Stock

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) Director Peter Feinberg acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 111,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,003.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Immuneering Stock Down 1.2 %
IMRX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 192,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,712. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47. Immuneering Co. has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $14.29.
Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that Immuneering Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.
IMRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Immuneering from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Immuneering from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immuneering has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.
Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.
