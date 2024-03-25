Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IMVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

IMVT stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.59. 310,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,662. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $45.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $50,051.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,820,472.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $50,051.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,820,472.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $147,568.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 944,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,455,394.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,151 shares of company stock worth $659,896. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 96,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 24.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

