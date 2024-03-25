Innate Pharma’s (IPHA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Innate Pharma Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ IPHA opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58. Innate Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in Innate Pharma by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 190,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 108,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Innate Pharma by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 108,335 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Innate Pharma by 389.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Innate Pharma by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), an Anti-C5aR Antibody; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

