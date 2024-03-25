Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BATS:PJAN opened at $39.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $700.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.75.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

