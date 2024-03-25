Insider Buying: Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Senior Officer Buys 5,835 Shares of Stock

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager acquired 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$30,604.58.

Eric Thomas Greager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Eric Thomas Greager bought 20,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.25 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00.

Baytex Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

TSE:BTE traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$4.85. 3,055,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,087,612. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$3.83 and a 12-month high of C$6.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.80.

Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Free Report ) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.6898638 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is currently -27.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTE. TD Securities lowered their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC lowered their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.65.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

