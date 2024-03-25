Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $797,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 51,418,942 shares in the company, valued at $409,808,967.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 241,858 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,896,166.72.

On Thursday, March 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 17,047 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $137,057.88.

On Thursday, February 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 60,078 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $481,224.78.

On Monday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 273,686 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,219,593.46.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 178,566 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,433,884.98.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 56,252 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $444,953.32.

On Thursday, February 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 486,478 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,925,877.46.

On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 432,560 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $3,559,968.80.

On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 222,038 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $1,805,168.94.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 401,620 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $3,156,733.20.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

BIGZ stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.00. 449,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,606. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.33.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $3,567,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,287,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 40.3% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 202,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 58,280 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 145,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 84,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 17.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 285,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 41,850 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

