Insider Buying: European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Insider Buys £8,700 in Stock

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Troup purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £8,700 ($11,075.75).

Shares of EAT stock opened at GBX 85.90 ($1.09) on Monday. European Assets Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 95.70 ($1.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £309.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 954.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 85.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 83.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a GBX 1.48 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on European Assets Trust from GBX 1,086 ($13.83) to GBX 1,437 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

