Insider Buying: IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Buys £151.76 in Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Scott purchased 56 shares of IntegraFin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £151.76 ($193.20).

IntegraFin Stock Down 0.3 %

IHP stock opened at GBX 273.80 ($3.49) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 208.73 ($2.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 312.40 ($3.98). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 278.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 262.34. The stock has a market cap of £907.15 million, a PE ratio of 1,825.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital downgraded shares of IntegraFin to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

