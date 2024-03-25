Insider Buying: Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY) Insider Purchases 23,452 Shares of Stock

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY – Get Free Report) insider Fiona E. Wollocombe purchased 23,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £4,924.92 ($6,269.79).

Shares of KAY stock remained flat at GBX 19.90 ($0.25) during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 57,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,249. The company has a market capitalization of £103.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,030.00 and a beta of -0.02. Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 21 ($0.27). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.65.

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specialized in early stage and growth stage investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare technology, information technology, data, and artificial intelligence, fintech and communication technologies sector companies. The fund invests primarily in securities of unquoted companies and in companies whose shares are traded on Alternative Investment Market operating in the areas of information and communication technologies, and healthcare.

