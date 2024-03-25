Insider Buying: Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY) Insider Purchases 23,452 Shares of Stock

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY – Get Free Report) insider Fiona E. Wollocombe purchased 23,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £4,924.92 ($6,269.79).
Kings Arms Yard VCT Price Performance
Shares of KAY stock remained flat at GBX 19.90 ($0.25) during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 57,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,249. The company has a market capitalization of £103.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,030.00 and a beta of -0.02. Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 21 ($0.27). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.65.
Kings Arms Yard VCT Company Profile
