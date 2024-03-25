Insider Buying: Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK) Director Acquires 8,000 Shares of Stock

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK – Get Free Report) Director Donald John Tringali bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.48 per share, with a total value of C$19,840.00.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.98, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market cap of C$49.84 million and a P/E ratio of 18.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.50. Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.01 and a twelve month high of C$7.24.

Get Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee alerts:

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty coffee company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It decaffeinates and sells green coffee to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters. The company uses the SWISS WATER process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemicals.

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.