Insider Buying: Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK) Director Acquires 8,000 Shares of Stock

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK – Get Free Report) Director Donald John Tringali bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.48 per share, with a total value of C$19,840.00.
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.98, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market cap of C$49.84 million and a P/E ratio of 18.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.50. Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.01 and a twelve month high of C$7.24.
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Company Profile
