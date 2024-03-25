Insider Selling: Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CEO Sells 28,042 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $2,293,835.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,105,206.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BBY stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.72. 2,812,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,143,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $86.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.74.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 66.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Best Buy by 46.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,839 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Avory & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 14.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.27.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

