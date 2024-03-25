Insider Selling: Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) EVP Sells 5,096 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $416,852.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Best Buy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $0.94 on Monday, reaching $80.72. 2,812,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,143,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $86.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.08%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Best Buy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Stories

