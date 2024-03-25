Insider Selling: HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A) Director Sells 26,000 Shares of Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A – Get Free Report) Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,953,559.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
HEICO Price Performance
NYSE HEI-A traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.28. The stock had a trading volume of 125,094 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.01.
About HEICO
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HEICO
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.