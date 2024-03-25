Insider Selling: HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A) Director Sells 26,000 Shares of Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A – Get Free Report) Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,953,559.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE HEI-A traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.28. The stock had a trading volume of 125,094 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.01.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

