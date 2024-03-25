Insider Selling: Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) insider Ivan Schofield sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.06), for a total transaction of £63,800 ($81,222.15).

On Wednesday, March 6th, Ivan Schofield sold 20,000 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.25), for a total value of £66,800 ($85,041.37).

BOWL traded down GBX 3.42 ($0.04) on Monday, hitting GBX 320.08 ($4.07). The company had a trading volume of 619,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,504. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 309.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 280.93. Hollywood Bowl Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 211.85 ($2.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 345.50 ($4.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £549.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,617.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a GBX 11.27 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.27. Hollywood Bowl Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,000.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 400 ($5.09) to GBX 410 ($5.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. It operates centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

