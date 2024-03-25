Insider Selling: Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) CFO Sells 2,228 Shares of Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,228 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $204,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,148. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Raj Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kirby alerts:

On Tuesday, March 5th, Raj Kumar sold 1,670 shares of Kirby stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $150,300.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Raj Kumar sold 1,670 shares of Kirby stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $146,960.00.

Kirby Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE KEX traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.17. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.42 and a fifty-two week high of $94.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.70 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 7.21%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, February 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kirby

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirby

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kirby by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,015,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $498,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,420 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 714,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,191,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

(Get Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.