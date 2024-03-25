Insider Selling: North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 4,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.85, for a total value of C$127,400.00.

North American Construction Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NOA stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting C$30.75. 47,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,151. The firm has a market capitalization of C$821.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.05. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$21.42 and a 1 year high of C$34.87.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$40.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on North American Construction Group

About North American Construction Group

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.