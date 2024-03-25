Insider Selling: North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 4,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.85, for a total value of C$127,400.00.
North American Construction Group Stock Up 0.3 %
NOA stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting C$30.75. 47,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,151. The firm has a market capitalization of C$821.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.05. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$21.42 and a 1 year high of C$34.87.
North American Construction Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 19.14%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on North American Construction Group
About North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than North American Construction Group
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.