Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) COO Sells 25,962 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) COO Evan Roberts sold 25,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $610,626.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 728,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,135,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Evan Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phreesia alerts:

On Tuesday, January 16th, Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $55,163.85.

Phreesia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHR remained flat at $23.02 during trading hours on Monday. 406,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,274. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $34.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 53.33% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 160.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 52,755 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 20.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Phreesia by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Phreesia from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on PHR

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.