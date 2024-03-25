Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Hits New 12-Month Low at $33.36

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.36 and last traded at $33.38, with a volume of 211623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.76.

IART has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.30 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,297,326 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $187,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,996 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $43,034,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $47,199,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $39,872,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $25,443,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

