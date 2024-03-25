Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Intellicheck

Intellicheck Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IDN opened at $3.06 on Friday. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $3.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $59.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 1.68.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 million. Research analysts expect that Intellicheck will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Intellicheck by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

(Get Free Report)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.