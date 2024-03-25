Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,070 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 1.1% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.11% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $77,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,617 shares of company stock valued at $20,784,288. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.01. 982,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,953. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.62 and a 1-year high of $140.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

