International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 45250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
International Lithium Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$7.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 85.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.
International Lithium Company Profile
International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.
