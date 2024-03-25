Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.66

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.66 and last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 84145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

Intesa Sanpaolo Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.26.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

