Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock Price Down 2.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $10.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Intuitive Machines traded as low as $6.14 and last traded at $6.24. 2,315,309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 9,869,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

In other Intuitive Machines news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUNR. CPMG Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at about $14,270,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the third quarter worth about $1,369,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,549,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at $1,620,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

