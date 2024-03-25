Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 111,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,000. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.5% of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NULV. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $38.22. The company had a trading volume of 92,449 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.22. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

