Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 579,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,753,000 after buying an additional 48,540 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,522,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $757,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 73,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after buying an additional 40,185 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MPC. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $200.87. The stock had a trading volume of 176,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,774. The firm has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.63. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.