Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,023 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,000. S&P Global makes up 2.2% of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 45.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $416.15. 240,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,752. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.46 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $133.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

See Also

