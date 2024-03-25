Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,734 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.21. The stock had a trading volume of 315,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,806. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.14 and a twelve month high of $49.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.93.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

