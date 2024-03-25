Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $601,000 in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after buying an additional 652,159 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,417,000 after buying an additional 345,756 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,370,000 after acquiring an additional 220,263 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $11,175,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BATS:NOBL traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $99.64. The stock had a trading volume of 460,099 shares. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.58. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

