Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,775 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.75.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $4.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $239.80. The stock had a trading volume of 140,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,351. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.26. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $155.31 and a fifty-two week high of $264.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

