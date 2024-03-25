Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,576 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 16,239 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 19,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $42.41. 1,724,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,109,844. The firm has a market cap of $168.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.26. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

