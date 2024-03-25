Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,040 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $258.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,250. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $196.14 and a 1-year high of $261.07. The stock has a market cap of $364.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

