Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,573 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,573 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Best Buy by 46.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 14.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE BBY traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.25. 388,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.74.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.27.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

