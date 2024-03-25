Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,000. IQVIA comprises about 2.1% of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 82.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:IQV traded down $0.98 on Monday, reaching $251.43. 38,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.51. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.20 and its 200-day moving average is $217.08.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.