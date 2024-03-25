Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,653 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 2,224.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $162,735.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,106,977.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $162,735.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,106,977.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,800 shares of company stock worth $8,122,949. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $37.01. The stock had a trading volume of 161,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483,124. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.33. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 92.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

