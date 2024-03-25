Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in STERIS by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in STERIS by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its position in STERIS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in STERIS by 4.7% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STE traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $228.36. The company had a trading volume of 102,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,873. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.92 and its 200-day moving average is $219.11. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $180.54 and a twelve month high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.43%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

