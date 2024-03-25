Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.30

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 2817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.83.

Get Invesco DB Agriculture Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 35,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after acquiring an additional 85,409 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 22,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 51,464 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.