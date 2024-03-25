Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 8,763 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 20,521 shares.The stock last traded at $32.65 and had previously closed at $32.72.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $568.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 358.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

