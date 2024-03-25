Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 44,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 30,836 shares.The stock last traded at $89.77 and had previously closed at $90.15.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.67 and its 200 day moving average is $77.06. The company has a market cap of $824.25 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 603,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,879,000 after acquiring an additional 30,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 420,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after purchasing an additional 48,230 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 388,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 346,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

