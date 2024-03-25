Invitation Homes’ (INVH) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on INVH. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.79.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $34.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.19. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $624.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.51 million. As a group, analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invitation Homes

In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.3% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 38,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth about $3,481,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 23.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

