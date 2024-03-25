IOTA 24 Hour Volume Hits $28.09 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 25th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $28.09 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000484 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003541 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 100.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000036 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,191,229,882 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

