iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $49.85

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.85 and last traded at $49.78, with a volume of 254355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.88.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 405.2% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

