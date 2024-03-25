iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Hits New 12-Month High at $74.10

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.10 and last traded at $73.85, with a volume of 8604266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.98.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.22 and its 200 day moving average is $68.04. The company has a market cap of $108.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121,118 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
